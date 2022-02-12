BlackRock Inc. Has $38.87 Million Holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,681,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.44% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) worth $38,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $997,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at 1.25 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 0.79 and a 1-year high of 5.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.37 and a 200-day moving average of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $521.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.03. Research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.