BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $1,147,048.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BLK opened at $772.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $866.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $892.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

