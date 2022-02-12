BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $1,147,048.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:BLK opened at $772.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $866.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $892.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.
BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
