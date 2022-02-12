BlackRock Inc. Sells 40,589 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557,305 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 40,589 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.28% of Groupon worth $35,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 580,262 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,724,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 33,799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,597 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,593 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $709.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.30. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

