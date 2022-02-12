BlackRock Inc. Sells 41,956 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.01% of Albireo Pharma worth $36,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after buying an additional 122,502 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 271,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $621.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

