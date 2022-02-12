BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years.

Shares of BKN opened at $15.55 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

