BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
