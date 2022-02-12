BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 43,610 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

