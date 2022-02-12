BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.
MUA opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $17.72.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
