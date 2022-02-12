BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.

MUA opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

