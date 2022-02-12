BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.04

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and traded as low as $13.10. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 88,107 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.