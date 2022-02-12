BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.04

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and traded as low as $13.10. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 88,107 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 61,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

