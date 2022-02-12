BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years.

Shares of MHN opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.64% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

