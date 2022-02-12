BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.
MVF opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $9.90.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
