BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.

MVF opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $9.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

