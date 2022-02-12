BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the January 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE MYJ traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.13. 33,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 28.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 18.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

