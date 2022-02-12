Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Down 70.0% in January

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. 201,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.