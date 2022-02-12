Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the January 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 44,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,887. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $17.53.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
