Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the January 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 44,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,887. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 24.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 132,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 21,701 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.