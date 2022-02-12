Blockzero Labs Hits Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $156,998.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

