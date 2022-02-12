Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.32.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.66. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $41.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $49,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $605,157. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $10,129,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 588.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 895,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 765,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,830,000 after purchasing an additional 717,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

