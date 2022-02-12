Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.
Shares of APRN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. 4,465,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -3.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $12.76.
In related news, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 40,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $459,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,919 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $68,428.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,858 shares of company stock worth $2,253,791. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.
