BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

GROY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,205,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,880,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,570 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $5,508,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.