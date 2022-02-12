BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.
GROY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.08.
About Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
