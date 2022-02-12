BMO Capital Markets Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$146.75.

Get TMX Group alerts:

X opened at C$133.08 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$132.39.

In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.