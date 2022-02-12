BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Hits $951,497.08

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002482 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $951,497.08 and approximately $247,405.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,720.30 or 0.99669540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021378 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020848 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00371784 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,250 coins and its circulating supply is 894,462 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.