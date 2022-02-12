Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 401,738 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.18% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $19,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after acquiring an additional 837,721 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after acquiring an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after acquiring an additional 769,405 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,210,000 after acquiring an additional 399,748 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.32%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

