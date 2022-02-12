Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 6,889 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.68 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.