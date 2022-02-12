Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 6,889 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.68 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

