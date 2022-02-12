BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 600

BP (LON:BP) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.98) to GBX 600 ($8.11) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 475 ($6.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 401 ($5.42) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price target on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 446.11 ($6.03).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 417.20 ($5.64) on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 418 ($5.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 363.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 337.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($432.62). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £369 ($498.99).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

