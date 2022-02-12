Bramshill Investments LLC Takes $919,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after purchasing an additional 357,306 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI opened at $168.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.86. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

