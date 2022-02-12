Bramshill Investments LLC Takes Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 42,294 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 440,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116,098 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 121.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 302,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 165,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

