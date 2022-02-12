Bread Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Bread has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $24.92 million and $774,700.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00037876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00104765 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

