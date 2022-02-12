BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 4.8%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 34,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,885,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 43,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BRF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

