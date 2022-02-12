Bridge Mutual Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $7.86 million and $200,652.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.82 or 0.06896142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,294.26 or 0.99994884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00049932 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006268 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

