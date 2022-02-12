Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $61.55, with a volume of 14926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.
The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.48.
About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
