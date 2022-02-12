Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $61.55, with a volume of 14926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

