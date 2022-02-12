Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) & Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Critical Survey

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A -59.61% -51.44%

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Lordstown Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($2.10) -1.45

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brilliance China Automotive and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38

Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 92.67%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Summary

Brilliance China Automotive beats Lordstown Motors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

