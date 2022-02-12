Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

BRMK opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

