Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.34. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $52.28. 338,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ameresco by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

