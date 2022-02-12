Brokerages Anticipate Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Will Announce Earnings of $5.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will announce earnings of $5.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.03 and the highest is $5.52. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $23.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.92 to $23.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $21.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $282,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $49,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JXN traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.14. 732,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

