Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to announce $5.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the highest is $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

NYSE:JLL traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,307. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $148.56 and a 52-week high of $275.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,793,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,540,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

