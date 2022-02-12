Brokerages Anticipate Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Penumbra reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.14.

NYSE:PEN opened at $226.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.42 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $193.62 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.41 and its 200 day moving average is $259.88.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,159 shares of company stock worth $8,674,575. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.