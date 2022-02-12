Brokerages Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of RC stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,961. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $538,990. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ready Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ready Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.