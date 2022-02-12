Brokerages Anticipate Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will post $36.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.65 million to $37.20 million. Schrödinger reported sales of $33.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year sales of $128.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.42 million to $129.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $197.96 million, with estimates ranging from $164.46 million to $216.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schrödinger.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDGR. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,331,000 after acquiring an additional 654,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,058,000 after acquiring an additional 585,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $19,587,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,559,000 after acquiring an additional 430,804 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.