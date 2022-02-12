Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post sales of $894.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $724.74 million. Spire posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.14. 289,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

