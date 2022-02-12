Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

