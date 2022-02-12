Brokerages Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Eastern Bankshares posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

