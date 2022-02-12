Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Evolus posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolus.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

EOLS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 730,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,397. The stock has a market cap of $489.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.27. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Evolus by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 114,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 141,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 34,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth $2,286,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

