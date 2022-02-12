Brokerages Expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to announce ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ontrak.

Get Ontrak alerts:

NASDAQ OTRK traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.75. 265,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,061. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ontrak by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ontrak (OTRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.