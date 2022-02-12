Brokerages Expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to announce ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ontrak.
NASDAQ OTRK traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.75. 265,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,061. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03.
About Ontrak
Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.
