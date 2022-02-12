Brokerages Set Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Target Price at $47.50

Shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AADI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 48,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,936. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78). On average, research analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

