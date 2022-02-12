Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Price Target at $38.40

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $118,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,156 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in agilon health by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $50,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGL opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

