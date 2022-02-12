Brokerages Set BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target at $29.71

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSIG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. 954,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,157. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.