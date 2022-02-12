Brokerages Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target at $106.00

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,508. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.