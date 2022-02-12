Brokerages Set Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target at $2.60

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

A number of research firms have commented on ELOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 87,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,795. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,820 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 480,800 shares during the period. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

