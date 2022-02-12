Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) PT at $356.76

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.69. 326,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $254.63 and a one year high of $359.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.35.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.