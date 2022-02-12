Brokerages Set Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target at $97.00

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNRRY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($113.79) to €97.00 ($111.49) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS KNRRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,879. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

