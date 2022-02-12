Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) PT at C$49.09

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$35.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$31.91 and a 1-year high of C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.