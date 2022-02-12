Brokers Issue Forecasts for Masco Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Masco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE MAS opened at $57.73 on Friday. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

